Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Jake Allen started Thursday’s loss to the Capitals and got pulled — twice — in favor of Carter Hutton. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off wins in San Jose and Anaheim last weekend, the Blues returned to St. Louis this week and lost to Ottawa and Washington. They’ll try to resume their winning ways on the road when they face the Jets in Winnipeg at 2 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Midwest.

TIGER BASKETBALL

Kim Anderson and the Tigers are still looking for their first SEC win of the season. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou will try to break a nine-game losing streak when it plays Ole Miss in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

BILLIKEN BASKETBALL

Reggie Agbeko leads Saint Louis with 7.9 rebounds per game. Bill Barrett/ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

SLU won its first Atlantic 10 game on the road at George Mason last weekend. The Billikens will try to win their second when they travel to Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

NFC AND AFC TITLE GAMES

Matt Ryan’s Falcons take on the Packers in the NFC championship game Sunday. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons host the Packers and the Patriots host the Steelers on Sunday to determine which teams play in Super Bowl LI on FOX.

HOLLIDAY’S HEROES

Matt Holliday’s no longer a Cardinal, but the kids at @cardinalglennon still bring him to tears. As did a remarkable honor. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/jFiGmYw6JZ — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) January 18, 2017

And ICYMI, check out how Matt Holliday responded when he was recognized Monday for his work with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.