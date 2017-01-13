Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update
What to watch for in sports this weekend
There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …
CARDINALS WINTER WARM-UP
An ice storm prompted the cancellation of Saturday’s activities, but the Redbirds still plan to hold their annual Cardinals Winter Warm-Up on Sunday and Monday at the downtown Hyatt Regency. There are autographs to be had, and all proceeds benefit Cardinals Care. FOX Sports Midwest will be there, gathering player and fan interviews for our next installment of the Cardinals Hot Stove show next week.
BLUES OUT WEST
The Blues’ western swing couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start (a 5-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday night), but the Note will try to right the ship in games at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at San Jose and 8 p.m. Sunday at Anaheim – both on FOX Sports Midwest.
HOOPSTERS
Our victory-starved local college basketball teams continue their respective quests for a conference win Saturday afternoon. SLU plays at George Mason and Mizzou travels to Arkansas.
NFL POSTSEASON ACTION
It’s the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and Missouri’s lone team, the Chiefs, hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.