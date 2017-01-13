Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

What to watch for in sports this weekend

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

CARDINALS WINTER WARM-UP

Yep, Matt Carpenter will be at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up.

An ice storm prompted the cancellation of Saturday’s activities, but the Redbirds still plan to hold their annual Cardinals Winter Warm-Up on Sunday and Monday at the downtown Hyatt Regency. There are autographs to be had, and all proceeds benefit Cardinals Care. FOX Sports Midwest will be there, gathering player and fan interviews for our next installment of the Cardinals Hot Stove show next week.

BLUES OUT WEST

Jake Allen was pulled from goal Thursday night for the second game in a row. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues’ western swing couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start (a 5-1 loss to the Kings on Thursday night), but the Note will try to right the ship in games at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at San Jose and 8 p.m. Sunday at Anaheim – both on FOX Sports Midwest.

HOOPSTERS

Mizzou coach Kim Anderson and guard Terrence Phillips head with the Tigers to Arkansas on Saturday. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Our victory-starved local college basketball teams continue their respective quests for a conference win Saturday afternoon. SLU plays at George Mason and Mizzou travels to Arkansas.

NFL POSTSEASON ACTION

Running back Spencer Ware and the Chiefs will try to avenge an October loss at Pittsburgh. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and Missouri’s lone team, the Chiefs, hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.