Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES IN THE SECOND ROUND

Ryan Reaves and the Blues are down 1-0 in their series against Nashville. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Blues will try to even their second-round playoff series with the Predators on Friday night at Scottrade Center. Game 3 will be Sunday afternoon in Nashville. The Blues Live postgame show airs on FOX Sports Midwest after every game the rest of the postseason.

CARDINALS HOST REDS

The Cardinals won the first game of their doubleheader Thursday when Matt Carpenter hit a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Cardinals reached .500 with a doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays on Thursday. Check out the Cardinals on FOX Sports Midwest all weekend when the Reds are in town.

CARDINALS HALL OF FAME

Who will be enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame this summer? Find out at 6 p.m. Friday on FOX Sports Midwest when the new inductees are announced.

NFL DRAFT

The most exciting part of the NFL Draft – the first round – was held Thursday night. Still six rounds to go over the next two days.