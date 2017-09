Blues to open training camp Sept. 15

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that training camp will open Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ice Zone at St. Louis Outlet Mall.

All practice sessions at the Ice Zone will be free and open to the public. Fifty players are expected to participate.

Training camp schedule

Sept. 15

Group A practice: 9 a.m.

Group B practice: 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 16

Group B practice: 9 a.m.

Group A practice: 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 17

Group A practice: 9 a.m.

Group B practice: 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 18

Group B practice: 9 a.m.

Group A practice: 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 19

Game group practice: 11:30 a.m.

Preseason game at Dallas: 7:30 p.m.