Blues take 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets in preseason action

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLUES 2

In Columbus, Ohio, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and recorded an assist to help Columbus to the exhibition win.

Korpisalo played the entire game for the Blue Jackets, and was credited with the primary assist on Tyler Motte’s goal at 1:47 of the first.

Markus Hannikainen, Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dean Kukan also scored for Columbus.

Sam Blais and Tage Thompson scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 35 stops.