Blues net four goals in preseason win over Penguins

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dmitrij Jaskin had a goal and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

Jordan Kyrou, Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Blues, and Carter Hutton stopped 23 shots.

Jake Guentzel scored for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who dressed regulars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Carl Hagelin and Kris Letang.

Matt Murray made 34 saves for Pittsburgh.

The game was part of the yearly Kraft Hockeyville promotion, which allows non-NHL towns and cities in both the United States and Canada to compete for the right to host a preseason game. The winning municipalities receive funding to improve their hockey facilities.

Initially, the town of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, won the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition, but the NHL announced on Aug. 2 that the Rostraver Ice Garden was “not equipped at this time to host an NHL preseason game. The game was moved to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, which is the Penguins’ practice facility.

The New Jersey Devils will play the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in the Kraft Hockeyville Canada, game Monday in Prince Edward Island.