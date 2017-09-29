Blues give up last second goal in 3-2 preseason loss to Wild

WILD 3, BLUES 2

At Kansas City, Missouri, Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal with five seconds remaining to give the Minnesota Wild the victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Luke Kunin and Kyle Quincey also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made three saves as the Wild outshot the Blues, 13-5.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped eight of nine shots, and Carter Hutton allowed two goals on four shots.