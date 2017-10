2017-18 NBA telecast schedules on FSMW, FSKC and FSI

Following are 2017-18 NBA telecast schedules for Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder games on FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Indiana.

Indiana Pacers in Indiana, Illinois and Eastern Missouri and Iowa (FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest)

Memphis Grizzlies (FOX Sports Midwest)

Minnesota Timberwolves (FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Kansas City)

Oklahoma City Thunder (FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Kansas City)