Yost: Vargas and Salvy ‘masterful’ through three starts

Jason Vargas turned in yet another gem on Wednesday night.

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Yost: 'It's just a shame we couldn't push a run across'

Yost: 'It's just a shame we couldn't push a run across'

1 day ago

Hoz on Royals' quiet offense: 'It's frustrating'

Hoz on Royals' quiet offense: 'It's frustrating'

1 day ago

Hammel thanks his defense, says he felt good

Hammel thanks his defense, says he felt good

1 day ago

WATCH: Merrifield homers as his family watches

WATCH: Merrifield homers as his family watches

1 day ago

Esky gets the Salvy Splash after Royals walk-off hit

Esky gets the Salvy Splash after Royals walk-off hit

3 days ago

Yost: 'Great piece of hitting right there by Esky to win it'

Yost: 'Great piece of hitting right there by Esky to win it'

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos