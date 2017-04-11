Yost talks about his ‘universal hug’ with Yordano Ventura’s mother
Royals manager Ned Yost says seeing Marisol Hernandez, Yordano Ventura's mother, "brought back a flood of emotions."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Salvy, Moose and Moss all homer in Royals' loss to Astros
16 hours ago
Yost says Strahm 'continued to fight his command' in loss to Astros
16 hours ago
Alex Gordon says Royals' big eighth inning was a collective effort
1 day ago
Yost after Royals' second straight win in Houston: 'What series in Minnesota?'
1 day ago
Danny Duffy: 'I felt like I threw the ball better today than I did in Minnesota'
1 day ago
Hosmer on Royals' eighth inning: 'We needed an inning like that'
1 day ago