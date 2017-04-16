Yost: ‘Great piece of hitting right there by Esky to win it’
Ned Yost says Alcides Escobar's approach at the plate helped him get the game-winning hit.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Mondesi makes acrobatic catch in Royals' win over Angels
1 day ago
Danny Duffy praises his defense after dominant outing
1 day ago
Yost says Mondesi 'looks like he's starting to get more and more comfortable'
1 day ago
Cain says Royals will be 'just fine' if they drive balls to all fields
1 day ago
Vargas feeling great after back-to-back solid outings for Royals
2 days ago
Yost on Vargas' outing: 'Awesome. ... He was unbelievably good'
2 days ago