Yost discusses another Royals loss
Royals manager Ned Yost talks about starter Jason Hammel, the bullpen and those troublesome seventh innings ("We'll get that sorted out") after a 5-3 loss to Minnesota dropped Kansas City to 0-3.
10 hours ago
