Royals manager Ned Yost talks about starter Jason Hammel, the bullpen and those troublesome seventh innings ("We'll get that sorted out") after a 5-3 loss to Minnesota dropped Kansas City to 0-3.

Yost discusses another Royals loss

10 hours ago

WATCH: Salvy, Moose go deep in Royals loss

11 hours ago

Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City

16 hours ago

Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'

1 day ago

Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'

1 day ago

Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start

3 days ago

