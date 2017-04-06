WATCH: Salvy, Moose go deep in Royals loss

Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas gave some life to the Kansas City offense with a solo homer each.

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City

Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City

5 hours ago

Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'

Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'

1 day ago

Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'

Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'

1 day ago

Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start

Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start

2 days ago

Royals' Wood on bullpen collapse: 'That can't happen'

Royals' Wood on bullpen collapse: 'That can't happen'

2 days ago

Yost on Royals bullpen meltdown: 'Command evaded us'

Yost on Royals bullpen meltdown: 'Command evaded us'

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos