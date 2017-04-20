WATCH: Moose beats Bumgarner to first base as winning run scores

Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner was slow getting off the mound which gave Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas time to leg an infield hit out to first

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Yost: 'It's just a shame we couldn't push a run across'

Yost: 'It's just a shame we couldn't push a run across'

22 hours ago

Hoz on Royals' quiet offense: 'It's frustrating'

Hoz on Royals' quiet offense: 'It's frustrating'

22 hours ago

Hammel thanks his defense, says he felt good

Hammel thanks his defense, says he felt good

22 hours ago

WATCH: Merrifield homers as his family watches

WATCH: Merrifield homers as his family watches

23 hours ago

Esky gets the Salvy Splash after Royals walk-off hit

Esky gets the Salvy Splash after Royals walk-off hit

3 days ago

Yost: 'Great piece of hitting right there by Esky to win it'

Yost: 'Great piece of hitting right there by Esky to win it'

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos