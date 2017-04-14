WATCH: Mondesi swipes second on pitchout
Not even a pitchout is going to stop Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi from taking an extra bag.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Royals defense shines in home opener
3 days ago
Yost talks about his 'universal hug' with Yordano Ventura's mother
3 days ago
Ventura's mother throws out first pitch
3 days ago
Tribute to Yordano Ventura on Royals Opening Day
3 days ago
National Anthem by Melissa Etheridge at The K
3 days ago
Royals Opening Day starters introduced
3 days ago