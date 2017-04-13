WATCH: Mondesi launches 436 foot home run in ninth inning
Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi isn't known for his power, but he got a hold of one on Wednesday.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Royals defense shines in home opener
2 days ago
Yost talks about his 'universal hug' with Yordano Ventura's mother
2 days ago
Ventura's mother throws out first pitch
2 days ago
Tribute to Yordano Ventura on Royals Opening Day
2 days ago
National Anthem by Melissa Etheridge at The K
2 days ago
Royals Opening Day starters introduced
2 days ago