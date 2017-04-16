Vermes on Sporting KC victory: ‘We didn’t let the emotion of the game rattle us at all’
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes after his team's victory over the Portland Timbers: "We didn't let the emotion of the game rattle us at all."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Mondesi makes acrobatic catch in Royals' win over Angels
23 hours ago
Danny Duffy praises his defense after dominant outing
23 hours ago
Yost says Mondesi 'looks like he's starting to get more and more comfortable'
23 hours ago
Cain says Royals will be 'just fine' if they drive balls to all fields
23 hours ago
Vargas feeling great after back-to-back solid outings for Royals
1 day ago
Yost on Vargas' outing: 'Awesome. ... He was unbelievably good'
2 days ago