The Royals are an easy team to join

Thanks to the example set by veteran players and a welcoming clubhouse, newcomers to Kansas City such as Jason Hammel find it easy to blend in with the Royals.

2 days ago

5 days ago

11 days ago

13 days ago

13 days ago

15 days ago

