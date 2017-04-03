The Royals are an easy team to join
Thanks to the example set by veteran players and a welcoming clubhouse, newcomers to Kansas City such as Jason Hammel find it easy to blend in with the Royals.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Butera homers in Royals' loss to Rangers
2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Royals go deep three times against White Sox
5 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Cheslor Cuthbert does a little bit of everything
11 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: O'Hearn hits a monster home run to right-center
13 days ago
Gordon ready for a 'bounce-back year' with Royals
13 days ago
Vermes on Sporting KC's win: 'It's always nice to score at home'
15 days ago