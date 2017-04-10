Salvy on the late Ventura: ‘He was crazy but we still love him’

Salvador Perez on Yordano Ventura, the hard-throwing young right-hander who lost his life in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in January: "We lost a teammate. We lost a friend. We lost a brother."

