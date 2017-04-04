Royals’ Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start
Danny Duffy says on the whole, his first start of the year was a good one -- and he has complete faith in the Royals' bullpen.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start
22 hours ago
Royals' Wood on bullpen collapse: 'That can't happen'
22 hours ago
Yost on Royals bullpen meltdown: 'Command evaded us'
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Moustakas' homer provides only Royals run of game
22 hours ago
The Royals are an easy team to join
1 day ago
Royals' Duffy: 'I just want to excel for this team'
1 day ago