Royals’ Duffy: ‘I just want to excel for this team’
A look at the emergence of Royals left-hander Danny Duffy as one of the game's best starting pitchers.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Butera homers in Royals' loss to Rangers
2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Royals go deep three times against White Sox
5 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Cheslor Cuthbert does a little bit of everything
11 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: O'Hearn hits a monster home run to right-center
13 days ago
Gordon ready for a 'bounce-back year' with Royals
13 days ago
Vermes on Sporting KC's win: 'It's always nice to score at home'
15 days ago