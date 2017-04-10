Ned Yost remembers Ventura’s 2014 World Series masterpiece
Manager Ned Yost says Yordano Ventura's confidence going into Game 6 of the 2014 World Series -- a potential elimination game for the Royals -- gave him comfort going in. The result? "He threw a masterpiece."
