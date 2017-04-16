Nate McMillan after Pacers’ loss to Cavs: ‘One slipped away again’
Nate McMillan on the Pacers' final play against the Cavaliers: "We have to execute our play, make the shot, and we didn't do that."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Mondesi makes acrobatic catch in Royals' win over Angels
17 hours ago
Danny Duffy praises his defense after dominant outing
17 hours ago
Yost says Mondesi 'looks like he's starting to get more and more comfortable'
17 hours ago
Cain says Royals will be 'just fine' if they drive balls to all fields
17 hours ago
Vargas feeling great after back-to-back solid outings for Royals
1 day ago
Yost on Vargas' outing: 'Awesome. ... He was unbelievably good'
1 day ago