Jason Vargas reacts after his first win in nearly two years
Jason Vargas didn't stress too much about going so long between wins: "It was just a waiting game that played out, and it played out the right way for us."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Yost discusses another Royals loss
1 day ago
WATCH: Salvy, Moose go deep in Royals loss
1 day ago
Mike Minor's journey to Kansas City
1 day ago
Yost: 'We were behind in the count most of the day'
2 days ago
Royals' Karns: 'I felt good, I just didn't execute'
2 days ago
Royals' Duffy impresses in first Opening Day start
4 days ago