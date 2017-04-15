Cain says Royals will be ‘just fine’ if they drive balls to all fields

Lorenzo Cain (along with special guest Cameron) says that if the Royals continue to drive balls all over the field, "I think we'll be just fine."

Vargas feeling great after back-to-back solid outings for Royals

Yost on Vargas' outing: 'Awesome. ... He was unbelievably good'

LoCain serenaded by Royals fans on his birthday, gets two Salvy Splashes

WATCH: Mondesi swipes second on pitchout

Junis on his MLB debut: 'I held it together pretty good, I think'

Hosmer after Royals loss: 'Plain and simple: It's just got to get better'

