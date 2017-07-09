WATCH: Hosmer hits a two-run home run off Kershaw
Eric Hosmer's two-run homer barely made it over the wall.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Hosmer hits a two-run home run off Kershaw
2 hours ago
Yost on Royals heading into break: 'We're in good shape'
3 hours ago
Yost says Hammel pitched well, Dodgers batted better
1 day ago
Royals' Hammel wouldn't have minded getting a couple more calls
1 day ago
WATCH: Royals' Cain makes run-saving catch
1 day ago
All-Star Final Vote winners Moustakas and Turner have big plans together
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED