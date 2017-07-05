Whit Merrifield: ‘We’ve got a lot of guys swinging the bats well right now’

Whit Merrifield: "We've got a good thing going right now, and we hope to keep it up tomorrow and get a sweep that we haven't gotten in a while."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Vermes on Sporting KC tie: 'I feel like we lost points tonight'

Vermes on Sporting KC tie: 'I feel like we lost points tonight'

11 hours ago

Rubio on Sporting KC tie: 'I prefer to win than to score goals'

Rubio on Sporting KC tie: 'I prefer to win than to score goals'

11 hours ago

Palmer-Brown excited to be in front of the home crowd

Palmer-Brown excited to be in front of the home crowd

12 hours ago

Salvy on the LoCain Splash: 'He don't know how to do it'

Salvy on the LoCain Splash: 'He don't know how to do it'

23 hours ago

Yost impressed with Royals offense and bullpen in win

Yost impressed with Royals offense and bullpen in win

23 hours ago

WATCH: Salvy's two-run homer in the tenth wins it for the Royals

WATCH: Salvy's two-run homer in the tenth wins it for the Royals

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»

FOX Sports Go