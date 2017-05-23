Umpires prank Yankees manager Joe Girardi

After Yankees manager Joe Girardi covered home plate in dirt following an ejection the other day, the umps had a little fun with him before Monday's game against the Royals.

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Umpires prank Yankees manager Joe Girardi

Umpires prank Yankees manager Joe Girardi

1 hr ago

Jorge Bonifacio goes deep to give Royals early lead

Jorge Bonifacio goes deep to give Royals early lead

1 hr ago

Bonifacio feeling locked in at the plate after another homer

Bonifacio feeling locked in at the plate after another homer

12 hours ago

Yost frustrated after Royals offense fails to drive in runs

Yost frustrated after Royals offense fails to drive in runs

13 hours ago

Vargas: 'I wasn't wasting pitches'

Vargas: 'I wasn't wasting pitches'

14 hours ago

Moss hits two homers, earns a cold between-games Salvy Splash

Moss hits two homers, earns a cold between-games Salvy Splash

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos