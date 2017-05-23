Yost frustrated after Royals offense fails to drive in runs
Ned Yost after Royals lose to Yankees: "We just need to find ways to pick those runs up, especially in tight games like we had tonight."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Yost frustrated after Royals offense fails to drive in runs
15 mins ago
Vargas: 'I wasn't wasting pitches'
15 mins ago
Jorge Bonifacio goes deep to give Royals early lead
1 hr ago
Moss hits two homers, earns a cold between-games Salvy Splash
11 hours ago
Yost on Junis' first MLB start for Royals
11 hours ago
Yost says Kennedy was 'out of whack' during start
11 hours ago