Yost says it’s counterproductive for him to get frustrated during Royals’ losing streak

Ned Yost was happy with Danny Duffy's performance on Sunday.

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

An interview with Hoz turns into a birthday Salvy Splash for Joel

An interview with Hoz turns into a birthday Salvy Splash for Joel

1 day ago

Yost on why Hammel pitched from the stretch all night

Yost on why Hammel pitched from the stretch all night

1 day ago

Hammel calls Indians' 1BDH Edwin Encarnacion his 'unicorn'

Hammel calls Indians' 1BDH Edwin Encarnacion his 'unicorn'

1 day ago

Royals 3B coach Jirschele had no hesitation on sending Bonifacio

Royals 3B coach Jirschele had no hesitation on sending Bonifacio

1 day ago

WATCH: Hosmer launches home run 458 feet

WATCH: Hosmer launches home run 458 feet

1 day ago

Royals' Kennedy on his hamstring injury and abbreviated start

Royals' Kennedy on his hamstring injury and abbreviated start

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos