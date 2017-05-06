Royals 3B coach Jirschele had no hesitation on sending Bonifacio
Royals 3B coach Mike Jirschele had no hesitation on sending Jorge Bonifacio home. He sent Eric Hosmer home after his HR splashed in the fountains.
