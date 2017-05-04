Royals’ Kennedy on his hamstring injury and abbreviated start
Royals' Ian Kennedy (right hamstring strain) says the pitching motion is what hurts. As for his rough outing: "I was missing my spots all over the place."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Karns strikes out four batters in one inning
7 hours ago
Hoz: 'We're feeling better and better each day'
17 hours ago
Yost on Royals offense: 'Things are looking up'
18 hours ago
WATCH: Dom Dwyer gets both Sporting KC goals
19 hours ago
Sporting KC's Opara: 'The guys brought the energy'
19 hours ago
Vermes on Sporting KC's 2-0 win over Red Bulls
19 hours ago