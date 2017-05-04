Sporting KC hires a technical coach for its academy
Manager Peter Vermes explains why Sporting Kansas City made Michel Ribeiro the first technical coach in MLS history.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Royals' Duffy: 'I just wasn't putting people away'
22 hours ago
Yost on Duffy: 'He labored from the first inning on'
22 hours ago
Rex Hudler on Jorge Bonifacio's swing
1 day ago
Royals GM Dayton Moore: 'I trust this group of players'
1 day ago
Local MMA fighter James Krause to compete on 'The Ultimate Fighter'
1 day ago
Hoz: 'April is behind us,' Royals ready for hot May
1 day ago