Royals GM Dayton Moore: ‘I trust this group of players’
Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore on the team's bad April: "It's an opportunity for us to evaluate the character of our organization, our players."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Local MMA fighter James Krause to compete on 'The Ultimate Fighter'
21 hours ago
Hoz: 'April is behind us,' Royals ready for hot May
21 hours ago
Vargas: Royals talent level in 2017 same as 2015 World Series team
21 hours ago
Yost: 'It was nice to finally catch a break'
21 hours ago
WATCH: Bonifacio hits a moonshot of a homer to left field
23 hours ago
Lorenzo Cain: 'It's tough to go through a stretch like this'
2 days ago