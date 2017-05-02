Vargas: Royals talent level in 2017 same as 2015 World Series team

Despite a nine-game losing streak and overall slow start to the season, Royals pitcher Jason Vargas feels good about the talent in the room.

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Lorenzo Cain: 'It's tough to go through a stretch like this'

Lorenzo Cain: 'It's tough to go through a stretch like this'

1 day ago

Jason Hammel: 'It's amateur stuff that I'm doing right now'

Jason Hammel: 'It's amateur stuff that I'm doing right now'

1 day ago

Ned Yost on Miguel Sano: 'You make a mistake and he's gonna hit it hard'

Ned Yost on Miguel Sano: 'You make a mistake and he's gonna hit it hard'

1 day ago

Benny Feilhaber happy to score in front of his family

Benny Feilhaber happy to score in front of his family

2 days ago

Tim Melia reacts after his fifth shutout of 2017

Tim Melia reacts after his fifth shutout of 2017

2 days ago

Peter Vermes: 'I thought we were really good defensively' in defeat of Real Salt Lake

Peter Vermes: 'I thought we were really good defensively' in defeat of Real Salt Lake

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos