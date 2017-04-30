Jason Hammel: ‘It’s amateur stuff that I’m doing right now’
Jason Hammel after the Royals' loss to the Twins: "Gotta clean up the mistakes. It's ridiculous. It's amateur stuff that I'm doing right now."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Benny Feilhaber happy to score in front of his family
1 day ago
Tim Melia reacts after his fifth shutout of 2017
1 day ago
Peter Vermes: 'I thought we were really good defensively' in defeat of Real Salt Lake
1 day ago
Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand
2 days ago
Yost disappointed by loss, encouraged by offense
2 days ago
Salvy says injury delay 'maybe' impacted Soria
2 days ago