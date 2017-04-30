Benny Feilhaber happy to score in front of his family

Benny Feilhaber after scoring in Sporting KC's win over Real Salt Lake: "I promised my little one a goal today. Gotta keep those promises."

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand

Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand

1 day ago

Yost disappointed by loss, encouraged by offense

Yost disappointed by loss, encouraged by offense

1 day ago

Salvy says injury delay 'maybe' impacted Soria

Salvy says injury delay 'maybe' impacted Soria

1 day ago

WATCH: Salvy hits deep blast to left field

WATCH: Salvy hits deep blast to left field

1 day ago

Yost finds some silver linings for Royals after seventh straight loss

Yost finds some silver linings for Royals after seventh straight loss

3 days ago

WATCH: Hosmer flops into third with first triple of season

WATCH: Hosmer flops into third with first triple of season

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos