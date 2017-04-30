Tim Melia reacts after his fifth shutout of 2017

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia: "We did what we needed to in the game to get the result, and now we've got to look forward to New York."

More  FOX Sports Kansas City  Videos

Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand

Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand

1 day ago

Yost disappointed by loss, encouraged by offense

Yost disappointed by loss, encouraged by offense

1 day ago

Salvy says injury delay 'maybe' impacted Soria

Salvy says injury delay 'maybe' impacted Soria

1 day ago

WATCH: Salvy hits deep blast to left field

WATCH: Salvy hits deep blast to left field

1 day ago

Yost finds some silver linings for Royals after seventh straight loss

Yost finds some silver linings for Royals after seventh straight loss

3 days ago

WATCH: Hosmer flops into third with first triple of season

WATCH: Hosmer flops into third with first triple of season

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos