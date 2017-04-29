Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand
Ian Kennedy did all he could do to help the Royals win but, in the end, it wasn't in the cards.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Yost finds some silver linings for Royals after seventh straight loss
2 days ago
WATCH: Hosmer flops into third with first triple of season
2 days ago
Hud and Monty on baseball superstitions
2 days ago
Yost on balk call: 'It wasn't a balk'
2 days ago
Duffy on balk: 'It was not a good call'
2 days ago
WATCH: Moss, Moustakas go deep in ninth inning
3 days ago