Vermes on Sporting KC’s loss: ‘We never really put the foot down on ’em’
Peter Vermes wanted to keep the foot on the peddle for Sporting KC's second half. Instead, the team let up two goals -- including one own goal -- in a 2-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Vermes on Sporting KC's loss: 'We never really put the foot down on 'em'
Just now
Peter Vermes: 'We had too many good chances at the end to not stick one away'
3 days ago
WATCH: Eric Hosmer homers in first inning of Royals' season finale
10 days ago
Royals players reflect on the end of an era
10 days ago
Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar exit Royals' season finale in unison
10 days ago
Royals salute fans as 2017 season comes to a close
10 days ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED