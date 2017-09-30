Royals minor leaguers Foster Griffin and Frank Schwindel join the pregame show

Royals Double-A pitcher of the year Foster Griffin has some interesting connections to former Royal and current Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

The best of Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez's social media shenanigans

The best of Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez's social media shenanigans

1 hr ago

Royals minor leaguers Foster Griffin and Frank Schwindel join the pregame show

Royals minor leaguers Foster Griffin and Frank Schwindel join the pregame show

1 hr ago

Duffy on issuing three walks: 'One of them came back to bite me'

Duffy on issuing three walks: 'One of them came back to bite me'

21 hours ago

Yost happy to see Orlando contributing to Royals offense

Yost happy to see Orlando contributing to Royals offense

21 hours ago

WATCH: Orlando stars in center and at plate in KC win

WATCH: Orlando stars in center and at plate in KC win

1 day ago

Royals' Orlando fully accepts his Salvy Splash fate

Royals' Orlando fully accepts his Salvy Splash fate

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»