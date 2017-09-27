LoCain’s son is bashful about singing after Royals win
Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain tried, but his son Jayden won't be singing "Hakuna Matata" during this postgame interview.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Merrifield: 'We're going to enjoy...every moment we have left with these fans'
1 hr ago
LoCain's son is bashful about singing after Royals win
1 hr ago
Hosmer on Royals falling short of postseason: 'It's not due to lack of effort'
1 hr ago
Vargas on Royals: 'I've made better friends here than I've ever made'
13 hours ago
Yost not reflecting on Royals season: 'We've still got business to attend to'
14 hours ago
WATCH: Royals' Salvy, Moose go back to back
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED