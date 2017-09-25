Royals’ Yost sees a lot to like in rookie home run champ Aaron Judge
Royals manager Ned Yost is impressed with Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who passed Mark McGwire for the rookie season home run record with his 49th and 50th dingers Monday. Among other things, Yost says, "he seems like he's a genuinely nice kid."
