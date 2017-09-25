WATCH: Royals’ Salvy, Moose go back to back

Salvador Perez hits his 27th homer of the season and Mike Moustakas extends his club record with his 38th in the Royals' loss to the Yankees.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

WATCH: Royals' Salvy, Moose go back to back

WATCH: Royals' Salvy, Moose go back to back

Just now

Yost says Kennedy had good stuff in loss to White Sox

Yost says Kennedy had good stuff in loss to White Sox

5 hours ago

Salloi on Sporting KC win: 'L.A. played well, but we were the better team'

Salloi on Sporting KC win: 'L.A. played well, but we were the better team'

21 hours ago

WATCH: Gordon homers, Merrifield hits bases-clearing double in Royals' victory

WATCH: Gordon homers, Merrifield hits bases-clearing double in Royals' victory

1 day ago

Alex Gordon says changes in approach have led to September success

Alex Gordon says changes in approach have led to September success

1 day ago

Danny Duffy: 'I just felt like I was in rhythm' against White Sox

Danny Duffy: 'I just felt like I was in rhythm' against White Sox

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»