Yost says Kennedy had good stuff in loss to White Sox

Manager Ned Yost says that after a first inning in which he wasn't sharp, Ian Kennedy was "much, much better," though the Royals lost the rubber game of the series to the White Sox.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Yost says Kennedy had good stuff in loss to White Sox

Yost says Kennedy had good stuff in loss to White Sox

1 hr ago

Salloi on Sporting KC win: 'L.A. played well, but we were the better team'

Salloi on Sporting KC win: 'L.A. played well, but we were the better team'

17 hours ago

WATCH: Gordon homers, Merrifield hits bases-clearing double in Royals' victory

WATCH: Gordon homers, Merrifield hits bases-clearing double in Royals' victory

1 day ago

Alex Gordon says changes in approach have led to September success

Alex Gordon says changes in approach have led to September success

1 day ago

Danny Duffy: 'I just felt like I was in rhythm' against White Sox

Danny Duffy: 'I just felt like I was in rhythm' against White Sox

1 day ago

Ned Yost encouraged by Alex Gordon's strong September

Ned Yost encouraged by Alex Gordon's strong September

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»