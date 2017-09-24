Bernie Williams on his second career as a professional musician

New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams on becoming a professional musician following his illustrious baseball career: "I'm taking a lot of the stuff that I learned in baseball and applying it to music."

Bernie Williams on his second career as a professional musician

15 mins ago

WATCH: Cabrera drives in Gordon as Royals beat Blue Jays 1-0

1 day ago

'Everything is good:' Cabrera gets an icy Salvy Splash after win over Blue Jays

1 day ago

Yost on Vargas: 'He definitely was lights out tonight'

1 day ago

Moose on hitting 37th homer, breaking a Royals record: 'It's definitely a cool honor'

2 days ago

Moose thanks family for helping him through tough stretch

2 days ago

