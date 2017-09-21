Moose thanks family for helping him through tough stretch

Mike Moustakas on his frustrating stretch before hitting historic homer: "Every night I come home, I see my little girl and my wife, and they're always happy regardless."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

WATCH: Moustakas hits 37th homer, breaks Royals' record

WATCH: Moustakas hits 37th homer, breaks Royals' record

15 mins ago

Yost on Royals' core players: 'These guys are going to leave such a legacy'

Yost on Royals' core players: 'These guys are going to leave such a legacy'

15 mins ago

Moose thanks family for helping him through tough stretch

Moose thanks family for helping him through tough stretch

15 mins ago

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals' loss to Blue Jays

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals' loss to Blue Jays

1 day ago

Yost on Royals near end of season: 'They're fighting their tails off'

Yost on Royals near end of season: 'They're fighting their tails off'

1 day ago

Danny Duffy: 'I was happy with my effort' against Indians

Danny Duffy: 'I was happy with my effort' against Indians

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»