WATCH: Moustakas hits 37th homer, breaks Royals’ record

With his 37th homer of the season, Mike Moustakas passed Steve Balboni as the Royals' all-time, single-season home run record holder.

15 mins ago

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals' loss to Blue Jays

23 hours ago

Yost on Royals near end of season: 'They're fighting their tails off'

23 hours ago

Danny Duffy: 'I was happy with my effort' against Indians

3 days ago

Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: 'He was really, really good'

3 days ago

Benny Feilhaber: 'We reacted well' in win over Revolution

3 days ago

