WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals’ loss to Blue Jays

Alex Gordon’s solo homer in the eighth was the 5,694th of this major league season, breaking a record set in 2000.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals' loss to Blue Jays

WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals' loss to Blue Jays

Just now

Yost on Royals near end of season: 'They're fighting their tails off'

Yost on Royals near end of season: 'They're fighting their tails off'

Just now

Danny Duffy: 'I was happy with my effort' against Indians

Danny Duffy: 'I was happy with my effort' against Indians

2 days ago

Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: 'He was really, really good'

Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: 'He was really, really good'

2 days ago

Benny Feilhaber: 'We reacted well' in win over Revolution

Benny Feilhaber: 'We reacted well' in win over Revolution

2 days ago

Tim Melia on the energy at Children's Mercy Park

Tim Melia on the energy at Children's Mercy Park

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»