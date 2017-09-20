Yost on Royals near end of season: ‘They’re fighting their tails off’
Ned Yost and Royals, despite a bleak chance at making the playoffs, are fighting until the end of the season.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Alex Gordon hits a historic homer in Royals' loss to Blue Jays
Just now
Yost on Royals near end of season: 'They're fighting their tails off'
Just now
Danny Duffy: 'I was happy with my effort' against Indians
2 days ago
Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: 'He was really, really good'
2 days ago
Benny Feilhaber: 'We reacted well' in win over Revolution
2 days ago
Tim Melia on the energy at Children's Mercy Park
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED